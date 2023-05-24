Thomas P. Beckley Sells 76,003 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $205.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

