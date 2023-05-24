TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $15.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

