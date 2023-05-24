Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGS opened at $12.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

