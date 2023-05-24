TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Shares of TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

