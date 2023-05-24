TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Now Covered by Analysts at BWS Financial

Analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,008 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

