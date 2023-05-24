Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Triumph Financial Company Profile

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.92 per share, with a total value of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.92 per share, with a total value of $179,029.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,326 shares of company stock valued at $694,418. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.