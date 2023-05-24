Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFIN stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
