Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $45.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.94.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,978,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

