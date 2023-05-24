Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $480.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.76 and its 200-day moving average is $498.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

