Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $257.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $226.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $196.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.