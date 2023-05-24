United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,452,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,991,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
