United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total value of $561,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,993.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total transaction of $561,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,993.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

