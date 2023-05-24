Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of UPXI stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,025.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,205 shares of company stock worth $114,491. 41.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

