Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Upexi Stock Performance
Shares of UPXI stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
