Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 22,946 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98.
Upwork Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of UPWK opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.
About Upwork
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
