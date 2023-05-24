Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 22,946 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 20th, Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98.

Shares of UPWK opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 418.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Upwork by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

