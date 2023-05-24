V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. V.F. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.