Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

