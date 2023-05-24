Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 54,082 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,813 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,689 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,294 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.03.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

