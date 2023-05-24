Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 67,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3,518.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 541,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 526,658 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 32,289.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

