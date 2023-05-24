Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.22 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

