Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.22 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
