Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.69. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

