Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $175.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $163.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

