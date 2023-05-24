Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.18. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

