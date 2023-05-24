Vertical Research Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Buy”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,237,000 after acquiring an additional 197,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.