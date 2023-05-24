Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 7.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.15. 98,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 623,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Several research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $86,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $117,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

