Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 1,590 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTXPF. Barclays reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.61) to GBX 2,050 ($25.50) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Victrex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $19.24 on Monday. Victrex has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

