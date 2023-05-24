Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 7.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 5,140,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,661,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

