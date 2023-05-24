Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.48% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

VTLE opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

