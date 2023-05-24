Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.48% from the company’s previous close.
VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Vital Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
VTLE opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Vital Energy
In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
