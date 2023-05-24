Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Separately, Barclays lowered Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVHY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

Vivendi Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.