Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
Separately, Barclays lowered Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Vivendi Stock Performance
Shares of VIVHY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
