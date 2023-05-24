VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $132.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

