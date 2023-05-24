Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Vossloh Price Performance
VOSSY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.
Vossloh Company Profile
