Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $51.06.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
