WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $47.73 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. WazirX has a market cap of $47.73 million and approximately $461,971.13 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

