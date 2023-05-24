Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $112.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WAB opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

