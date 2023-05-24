Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fire & Flower Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale & Logistics, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail segment offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

