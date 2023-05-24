Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fire & Flower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.94.
About Fire & Flower
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.