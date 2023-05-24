Whitbread (LON:WTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,334.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,334 ($41.47) and last traded at GBX 3,291 ($40.93), with a volume of 1140705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,306 ($41.12).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,727.50 ($46.36).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,091.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,922.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The stock has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,413.04, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,362.32%.

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,740.05). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

