Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

