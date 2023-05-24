Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 463,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 388,560 shares.The stock last traded at $93.38 and had previously closed at $89.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,760 shares of company stock worth $3,722,132. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $34,850,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.