World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.