Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of Xcel Energy worth $184,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

