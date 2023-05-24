Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 10,181 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Yelp

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.