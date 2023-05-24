Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

