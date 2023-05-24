Yum! Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

YUM stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

