Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Raised by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Stock Down 5.7 %

Yum China stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.