2,505 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

