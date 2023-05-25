2,679 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,679 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,071.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,886 shares of company stock worth $776,063 and have sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.64 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.