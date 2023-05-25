2,884 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE JNJ opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
