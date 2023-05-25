4,701 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

