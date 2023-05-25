5,437,831 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,437,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,013,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BN opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
