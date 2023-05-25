81,686 Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

