82,135 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 435.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lantheus by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $892,722.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 729,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,425,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,903 shares of company stock worth $19,639,815. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

