8,934 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 50.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 64,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $46.60 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

